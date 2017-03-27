Man indecently assaults paramedics

A MAN has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting two paramedics last week.

Emergency services were called to a house on Oleander Street, Bogangar, about 4.55pm on Friday following reports that a man was suffering medical issues.

Police have been told that while the two NSW Ambulance paramedics were at the house, a man allegedly made sexually explicit remarks towards them, before indecently assaulting one of the paramedics.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command attended and arrested a 49-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station, where it's alleged that the man hindered police, while in custody.

The man was charged with obstucting ambulance officers with violence, indecent assault and hindering police.

He is due to appear before Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday 3 April 2017.