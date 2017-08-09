Menu
JUNE, 1999: Streets Ice Cream logo, 06/99. Logos
Offbeat

Man in the cooler after stealing an ice cream truck

Michael Nolan
16th Dec 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 2:07 PM
A CHERBOURG man's attempt to beat the heat landed him in police custody after he stole a truck laden with ice cream.

Police allege the 28-year-old man stole a Streets Ice Cream truck from a Puma service station in Maryborough at 6.45am.

The man drove the truck to Cherbourg but lost control on Barambah Ave.

He crashed near a store, at about 8.15am.

Police arrested and charged the man with stealing a vehicle, obstructing police, breeching bail, unlicensed driving and common nuisance.

He is due to appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court later today.

Early reports suggest most of the ice cream survived the crash and were later rescued by another Streets truck.

Toowoomba Chronicle

