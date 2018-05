A man has been treated after a motorbike and car collided in Ballina.

A MAN has been treated after his motorbike collided with a car this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on River St about 6am.

She said a man believed to be in his 60s was treated for a lower leg injury.

He was taken to Ballina District Hospital and no other people were injured.