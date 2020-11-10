Menu
News

Man in hospital after being struck by car

by SAM FLANAGAN
10th Nov 2020 11:06 AM
A man is in a serious condition in the Townsville University Hospital after being struck by a vehicle overnight.

Emergency services were called to Deeragun Rd, Deeragun just after 7pm last night following reports of a vehicle v pedestrian incident.

The Queensland Ambulance Service treated a 42-year-old man on scene for a head injury.

A paramedic from the critical care team then transported the man in a serious but stable condition to the Townsville University Hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said the investigation into the incident was still open.

