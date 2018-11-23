Elderly man stabbed in knife-fight

Ab 83-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an incident at Scarborough.

AN elderly man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed another man and punched a woman during a row north of Brisbane.

Detectives from Redcliffe Criminal Investigation Branch charged an 83-year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at Scarborough, in the Moreton Bay region, on Thursday afternoon.

Police allege that at about 1.35pm, an altercation broke out between Joseph Parris, 71, and an 83-year-old man at an address on Landsborough Avenue.

During the incident, Mr Parris received cuts to his face and forearm from a knife.

Police also allege a 74-year-old woman, who attempted to intervene in the altercation, was punched in the face.

Nell Miller witnessed the attack and has a bruise on her hand after Mr Parris ran into her unit. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Mr Parris was taken to hospital for treatment of non-critical injuries.

The 74-year-old woman was treated at the scene for facial injuries.

Police have charged an 83-year-old Scarborough man with one count each of attempted murder and serious assault.

The scene of the knife fight. Pic Mark Cranitch.

He is expected to appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court later today.