A man is in custody over an abduction that occurred on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon. Picture: QPS
Crime

Alleged kidnapping: Victim’s mum on phone during ordeal

by Antonia O’Flaherty and Brianna Morris-Grant
6th Mar 2019 10:13 AM
A 47-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly abducting a young woman and forcing her to drive on the Pacific Motorway while he covered her mouth to try to stop her from screaming.

At about 5pm Monday, a 26-year-old woman was walking to her car at Robina Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast when an unknown man also got into the car, police allege.

It will be alleged he demanded the woman to drive him north on the motorway, while covering her face and pulling her hair to try to stop her from screaming, Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said.

The woman had been on the phone with her mother when the incident occurred, and the call switched over to the car's Bluetooth as she drove away.

"Bluetooth has kicked in and the mother could hear the conversation and what was going on in the vehicle, so she had the foresight to call police," he said.

"Police could then actually ring the victim's phone and speak to the (alleged) offender, and negotiate with him to let her pull over."

A short time later police located the woman safe and well near Exit 66 at Gaven.

The alleged offender then got out and disappeared into bushland.

The 47-year-old Mudgeeraba handed himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful entry of a vehicle and assault and was scheduled to appear at Southport Magistrates Court today.

