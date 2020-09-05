Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen faces court over alleged assault at Ballina ATM

        Premium Content Teen faces court over alleged assault at Ballina ATM

        News THE teenager allegedly had a knife when she approached a woman at an ATM in Ballina.

        Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        Premium Content Catch my disease? We say no thanks to Sydney-siders

        News NSW school holidays are rapidly approaching, and we're worried

        JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        Premium Content JOBS ON THE LINE: ‘People can only hold on for so long’

        News More than 60 houses on the Northern Rivers remain without roofs

        Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        Premium Content Why they tried to ban this Byron beer ad

        News Brewer said it promotes "spontaneity of the Byron lifestyle"