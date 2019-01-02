Menu
A man is in a critical condition after a jetski accident on South Stradbroke Island.
News

Man ‘critical’ after major jetski accident

by Talisa Eley
2nd Jan 2019 11:02 AM

EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a major jetski accident at South Stradbroke Island, where a man was treated for "critical" injuries.

Crews performed CPR on the jetskier, after reports he fell from the jetski and took on water, one nautical mile north of the seaway.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the north seaway just before 8am.

 

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major jetski accident at South Stradbroke Island, with a man treated for "critical" injuries. Picture: Supplied.

Police are investigating the possibility he may have suffered a medical episode before falling.

A Volunteer Marine Rescue team ferried paramedics to the island and a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene.

QAS confirmed he will not be transported to hospital.

Police rescue are currently at the scene. Picture: Supplied.
Police rescue are currently at the scene. Picture: Supplied.

accident injury jetski

