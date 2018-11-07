Man to have surgery after stabbing in Lismore

POLICE have confirmed a man has been charged following an alleged stabbing at Lismore yesterday.

A NSW Police media spokesman said about 4.30pm on Tuesday 6 November, a group, including a 22-year-old man, attended a property on Cathcart St, Girards Hill.

It's believed an altercation took place with an occupant of the property, which resulted in a 22-year-old man being allegedly stabbed to his upper torso and hand.

The group, including the injured man, fled the scene and drove to Lismore Base Hospital.

The man remains in a stable condition awaiting surgery.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended the property and established a crime scene.

A 20-year-old man was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

He was charged with reckless wounding and refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.