Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. He was arrested on December 18, 2019 after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory. Photo: Jodie Callcott
John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. He was arrested on December 18, 2019 after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory. Photo: Jodie Callcott
News

Man in court accused of having drug lab in his suburban home

Jessica Lamb
Jodie Callcott
and
26th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of having an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home has appeared in court.

John Mervyn Harvey, 65, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court represented by defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher on Wednesday.

Mr Harvey was arrested on December 18 last year after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory.

 

Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police

 

Police allege amphetamines and MDMA were being produced on a commercial scale.

He faced seven charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale, possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.

Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police
Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police

 

The alleged drug cook applied to vary his Tweed bail address but remains on conditional bail that he not leave the home unless for medical reasons or to attend court and see his lawyer.

The Department of Public Prosecutions confirmed the brief of evidence was not yet compliant to send Mr Harvey's charges to be dealt with in a higher court.

The case was adjourned for a month and will return to court on September 23.

twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        Premium Content Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        News THERE have been three alleged assaults in nine days at Lismore Base Hospital, leading to calls for security to be beefed up.

        Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

        Premium Content Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

        News A woman was forced to hide emergency phones in her home to call help

        Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Crime Described as "gentle, loving and caring", he was acting erratically

        Call to delay paid parking to 2021 could be reversed

        Premium Content Call to delay paid parking to 2021 could be reversed

        Council News Debate will be lively at this week's council’s meeting