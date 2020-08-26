Man in court accused of having drug lab in his suburban home

John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. He was arrested on December 18, 2019 after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory. Photo: Jodie Callcott

John Mervyn Harvey, 65, at Tweed Heads Local Court on August 19, 2020. He was arrested on December 18, 2019 after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory. Photo: Jodie Callcott

THE man accused of having an underground drug laboratory within his Banora Point home has appeared in court.

John Mervyn Harvey, 65, fronted Tweed Heads Local Court represented by defence solicitor Geoff Gallagher on Wednesday.

Mr Harvey was arrested on December 18 last year after police raided his home and allegedly found a sophisticated laboratory.

Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police

Police allege amphetamines and MDMA were being produced on a commercial scale.

He faced seven charges including manufacturing a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial scale, possessing a pill press and supplying a prohibited drug not less than a large commercial quantity.

Police discovered an alleged drug lab and underground bunker in a Banora Point home. Photo: NSW Police

The alleged drug cook applied to vary his Tweed bail address but remains on conditional bail that he not leave the home unless for medical reasons or to attend court and see his lawyer.

The Department of Public Prosecutions confirmed the brief of evidence was not yet compliant to send Mr Harvey's charges to be dealt with in a higher court.

The case was adjourned for a month and will return to court on September 23.