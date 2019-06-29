Man in coma after NSW golf buggy incident

A man has been put into a coma after being injured in a golf buggy incident.

A man has suffered head injuries and been placed in a coma after a late-night golf buggy ride on the NSW Central Coast.

The 37-year-old and two other people were in a golf buggy that left Shelly Beach Golf Club, turned onto a road and then swerved to avoid an unknown vehicle about 11.40pm on Friday, police say.

The man fell from the cart and hit his head on the road.

He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a medically induced coma with a possible fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Police spoke to a man aged 52 at the scene but have been unable to locate the woman who drove the golf buggy.