Man in Casino charged after allegedly having imitation pistol

A man has been charged in Casino for allegedly having possession of an unauthorised pistol.

A man has been charged in Casino for allegedly having possession of an unauthorised pistol.

A MAN has been charged after he was allegedly found in possession of an unauthorised pistol and drugs when police attended his Casino accommodation last Thursday

A police spokesperson said officers from the Coffs Harbour High Risk Offender Team attended the Casino area to help officers from the Richmond Police District with a domestic violence compliance check.

The police say as officers approached a premise on Johnston St, a man armed with what appeared to be a silver pistol came running out of the home and headed down the street.

Officers gave chase and saw the man throw the alleged weapon under a parked vehicle before surrendering to police.

The alleged weapon was seized, and further inspection revealed a home-made imitation pistol with a moving trigger and hammer.

During a search, the man was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with possess unauthorised pistol, two counts of possess prohibited drug and possess prescribed restricted substance.

He was refused bail and appeared in Lismore Local Court on Friday.