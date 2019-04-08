Menu
A man in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.
Man in 90s trapped underneath car in serious crash

Matty Holdsworth
8th Apr 2019 12:40 PM | Updated: 3:09 PM
A MAN in his 90s has been seriously injured in a crash at Buddina, where he was trapped underneath his vehicle for some time.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews responded to the crash at Point Cartwright Dr and were on scene at 12.02pm.

A QAS media spokeswoman said the man was trapped for some time but had since be extricated.

"He has lacerations to his arms, legs and chest and has a hip injury," the spokeswoman said.

"But he is conscious and talking to paramedics."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Jason Evans said the man was pinned between the wall inside his own garage.

"He is actually doing pretty good, he has all his vital signs. It's lucky to not be more serious," Mr Evans said.

"It was a close confined job and he has done very well. His partner was in the car and she was fairly distraught." 

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

