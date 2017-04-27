Police speak to farmers, residents in bid to find men on run

UPDATE 11.25am: FARMERS and residents on Cabbage Tree Island are talking with officers involved in an on-going search for three men in hiding.

The men were reportedly last sighted dumping their blue car on the island before making an escape on foot.

Police are continuing their search and inquiries.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the men is asked to call Triple Zero or Ballina Police Station, 6681 8699.



THURSDAY 10.45am: SEVERAL police cars are involved in a hunt for three men at Cabbage Tree Island near Ballina this morning.

Richmond Local Area command crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson said the men were pursued from Ballina to Cabbage Tree Island a short time ago.

Snr const Henderson said the blue car the men were driving has been dumped at Cabbage Tree Island.

He said the vehicle was known to police, triggering the chase.

More to come.