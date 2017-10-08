Man hospitalised after legs caught fire

A man has been hospitalised after his legs caught alight during a beach fire in Byron Bay.

A MAN has been treated at Byron Bay Hospital after suffering burns to his lower legs while in the vicinity of a fire.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to Belongil Beach in Byron Bay at 1.30am last Thursday when a group of males attempted to light a fire on the beach, despite total fire bans.

One of the males threw some methylated spirits onto the flames as an accelerant, however some of the liquid splashed on the victims legs.

His legs subsequently caught fire and caused burns.

The victim and witnesses have indicated they are not willing to disclose who threw the spirits onto the fire.