Man hospitalised after horse fall on North Coast

The Westpac Rescue chopper was tasked to help a man suffering head and chest injuries today

A RIDER has been taken to hospital after he was crushed by a fallen horse south west of Casino this morning.

The Westpac Rescue chopper was called to a rural property at Shannon Brook to reports of a 67-year-old male rider suffering serious chest and head injuries about 11.30am today.

A local ambulance paramedic had already commenced treatment at the scene before the helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team arrived.

The man was stabilised with the help of the chopper's medical team before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital by road for further treatment.