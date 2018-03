The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at midday to a remote property north east of Glen Innes at Dundee.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at midday to a remote property north east of Glen Innes at Dundee.

A 58-YEAR-old male is in a stable condition after suffering multiple injuries after being struck by a tractor.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at midday to a remote property north east of Glen Innes at Dundee.

The man treated for injuries and transported by helicopter in a stable condition to Lismore Base Hospital.