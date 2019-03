A MAN has been taken to hospital after being stabbed overnight in Goonellabah.

Richmond Police District Senior-Constable David Henderson said police were called to an argument in Goonellebah last night.

"One person was taken to Lismore Base Hospital after receiving minor stab injuries to the chest,” he said.

"Police are still investigating.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.