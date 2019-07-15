Menu
Crime

Man hit, dragged through window in road rage attack

by Campbell Gellie
15th Jul 2019 7:24 AM
TWO  men have been charged and another is in hospital after a fight over a parking spot in Sydney's southwest yesterday.

The road rage fight caught on film and posted to Facebook on Sunday shows one man punching the driver of a car through the window.

The man who was driving a white Toyota Hiace then tries to pull the driver out of the green Hyundai as he is travelling down John St, Cabramatta.

Two men confront the driver in the middle of the road. Picture: Facebook
After breaking free, the driver of the Hyundai reverses at speed into the van before driving off.

Police arrested the alleged 51-year-old driver of the van and his 43-year-old passenger.

Police will allege the 51-year-old smashed the windscreen of the 22-year-old's Hyundai with his fist.

The 43-year-old allegedly punched the 22-year-old in the face through his driver's side window and attempted to pull him out of the car.

A man tries to drag the driver through his window. Picture: Facebook
The 22-year-old man's glasses shattered and a piece of metal went into his eye during the incident.

The 43-year-old was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and refused bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on Monday.

The 51-year-old was charged with malicious damage and common assault.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Fairfield Local Court on August 7.

The 22-year-old man remains in the Sydney Eye Hospital after undergoing surgery.

A man punches the driver through his window. Picture: Facebook
The driver reverses at speed into the car behind him. Picture: Facebook
