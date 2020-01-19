Man hit by vehicle flown to hospital

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to assist when a man was struck by a vehicle on Kyogle Road.

A MAN struck by a vehicle is being treated for multiple traumatic injuries at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kyogle Road, west of Lismore, when a 47-year-old man was struck by a vehicle at shortly before 11.30pm on Friday.

The man was treated for multiple traumatic injuries by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being stabilised by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

He was flown directly to the Gold Coast University Hospital in serious condition.

More information to come.