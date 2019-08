CPR was performed on the man but he died on arrival at RPA Hospital. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

CPR was performed on the man but he died on arrival at RPA Hospital. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

A man has died after being hit by a train in Hurlstone Park this morning.

The 53-year-old man had just alighted at Hurlstone Park Railway Station and was walking along the platform when he was hit by the departing train and fell onto the tracks in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Police at the scene of the tragedy at Hurlstone Park. Picture: Gordon McComiskie



Emergency workers were called about 1.20am.

The man was taken to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition and died a short time later.