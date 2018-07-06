Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

M1 traffic gridlock after pedestrian hit by car

by Kate Paraskevos
6th Jul 2018 10:06 AM

LANES have been closed and traffic is banked up for more than two kilometres after man was hit by a vehicle travelling on the M1 near Oxenford this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man who is said to be in a critical condition.

All lanes, both northbound and southbound, are affected.

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.
Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.

Emergency services received a call at 9:28am with reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the Pacific Motorway northbound near the Helensvale Exit.

Several northbound lanes along the M1 are closed and lengthy delays are expected for commuters.

If you or someone you know are experiencing issues, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

gold coast m1 oxenford pedestrian traffic

Top Stories

    'The whole house shakes': Trucks blamed for homes cracking

    premium_icon 'The whole house shakes': Trucks blamed for homes cracking

    News RESIDENTS face an anxious wait to find out if the RMS will pay for the damage to their homes.

    Drones spot sharks after whale found on North Coast beach

    premium_icon Drones spot sharks after whale found on North Coast beach

    Environment DPI launched 14 flights on Wednesday, which saw range of sharks.

    'Terrible things can happen': Tragic theme of new TV series

    premium_icon 'Terrible things can happen': Tragic theme of new TV series

    TV "The world around the Northern Rivers - where's that on our screen?”

    Local Partners