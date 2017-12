A 60-YEAR-old man is in critical condition after being knocked over by a car at low speed last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene at the Coles carpark on Oliver Avenue, Goonellabah at 6pm yesterday.

He was sedated and intubated, treated by a doctor on board and was delivered to Lismore Base Hospital with a head injury.

NSW Ambulance media confirmed the man was in a critical condition.