Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man 'hit and dragged' by car in busy street

Hamish Broome
by
23rd Sep 2018 4:29 PM

A MAN is being transported to Gold Coast hospital after he was reportedly hit by a car and dragged on a busy road in Tweed Heads this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Kennedy Drive shortly after 3pm this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said the 55-year-old man had chest, leg, and shoulder injuries and severe abrasions across his body.

It's understood the incident occurred after an argument. Police have been approached for comment.

The man was conscious and breathing, and was taken to Gold Coast hospital in a stable condition.

kennedy drive tweed heads crash
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'You can't be weak in this': Nats vote on Hogan's future

    premium_icon 'You can't be weak in this': Nats vote on Hogan's future

    Politics "YOU never take anything for granted in life, certainly not political life."

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    WATCH: Car crash video sparks debate over new road rule

    News 'Nothing but a dangerous revenue raising scam'

    GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    premium_icon GALLERY: Nimbin show turns on the charm

    News Were you spotted at the Nimbin Show?

    Fast moving grass fire near Nimbin

    Fast moving grass fire near Nimbin

    Breaking The fire was accidentally sparked by a celebration

    • 23rd Sep 2018 4:40 PM

    Local Partners