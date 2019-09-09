Man hides under building to escape police pursuit

Police have arrested a man after he led them on pursuit.

A MAN will face court today charged over a police pursuit in Lismore overnight.

NSW Police will allege Richmond Police District officers were patrolling Hunter St in Lismore when they noticed a Ford Falcon sedan allegedly travelling more than 100km/h in a signposted 60km/h zone at about 9.40pm on September 8.

Police activated their warning lights and sirens, but the Ford did not stop.

Officers began a pursuit during which the Ford allegedly damaged several park cars.

A short time later, the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a building on Hindmarsh St, Lismore, before fleeing on foot.

Police arrived and established a perimeter before a 24-year-old man was located hiding underneath a building nearby.

No one was injured during the incident.

He was arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, a never licensed person drive a vehicle on a road, using an unregistered vehicle, driving recklessly, furiously or in a speed or manner dangerous and not displaying authorised number plates.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court today.