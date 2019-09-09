Menu
Fire crews were called to a Lismore home.
Crime

Man helped from home after car crashes into entrance

Aisling Brennan
by
9th Sep 2019 1:06 PM
EMERGENCY services were called to the scene where a car ploughed into a home overnight.

NSW Fire and Rescue and State Emergency Service crews and police were called to the home on Hindmarsh St in Lismore about 8pm last night.

Lismore Fire Station officer Ian Grimwood said the vehicle smashed into the front of the property.

He said emergency services had to move the vehicle in order to help a senior man from the property, after the car blocked the only entrance point to the property.

Ambulance officers were not called to assist.

