Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
A woman has died in suspicious circumstances at Kowanyama.
Crime

Man held following woman’s suspicious death

by Grace Mason
27th Jun 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 21-year-old woman is dead and a man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in a northern Queensland community.

Specialist detectives and forensic officers are being flown into the Cape York community of Kowanyama today following the suspicious death of the 21-year-old woman.

Far North police Det Acting Insp Mick Gooiker confirmed a 29-year-old man is in custody and assisting police with investigations.

He said the woman was initially taken to the local medical centre but was later pronounced dead.

More to come.

More Stories

custody editors picks northern queensland police investigation suspicious death

Top Stories

    'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader's lawyer to be referred to legal watchdog

    News THE court heard the Northern Rivers solicitor, who has family ties to Serge Benhayon, was "deflecting responsibility" for her conduct.

    'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    premium_icon 'RACE AGAINST TIME': Water supply could end in 200 days

    Environment Water supplies are rapidly decreasing in Tenterfield

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Belgian police to join search for Theo Hayez

    Crime The Belgian backpacker has been missing since May 31

    Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    premium_icon Annual parking fee being considered for Lismore

    Council News Mayor says the plan will save people money