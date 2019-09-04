Man has surgery after Sydney shooting

A man has undergone emergency surgery and another man has been wounded after shots were fired at a house in Sydney's west.

Police were called to the Liverpool address around 2.20am on Wednesday after reports of shots being fired.

There was no sign of any victims when officers arrived but they discovered a number of damaged windows at the property and are treating the shooting as targeted.

Two men, aged 26 and 33, presented at Liverpool Hospital around 3am with gunshot wounds.

The 26-year-old man has undergone emergency surgery while the 33-year-old Is being examined. Both are known to police.

A crime scene has been established at the house as investigations continue.