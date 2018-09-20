Menu
A man has had his fingers cut off with a samurai sword. Picture: File image
Crime

Man has fingers cut off with samurai sword

by Talisa Eley
20th Sep 2018 7:28 AM
A MAN has had his fingers cut off with a samurai sword during an argument at a caravan park on Brisbane's northside.

The 45-year-old man lost all five digits on one hand after he was attacked at 8.20pm on Wednesday at the Gympie Rd, Aspley, property.

He was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old local man was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is due to front Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the pair were known to each other.

