Eye gouged, man bitten for a mobile phone

A MAN has endured a viscious assault in Ballina as a thief steals his mobile phone.

Police allege that at 10:30pm on Wednesday night a victim was walking alone on River Street outside a pizza store, talking into his phone.

A 23 year old Ballina man approached the victim and pushed him in the chest several times. The 23 year old then grabbed the victim's phone and ran off.

The victim chased the 23 year old and caught up to him, taking his phone back. The 23 year old has then punched and eye gouged the victim. The 23 year old then bit the victim's head and hand.

Witnesses separated the victim and 23 year old.

Police attended soon after and found the 23 year old outside a motel on River Street. He was placed under arrest and claimed that he had been assaulted. The victim was taken to Lismore hospital.

The 23 year old has been charged with robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

More charges may be laid once the full extent of the victim's injuries are known. He has been bail refused and will appear in Ballina Local Court today. #BallinaCrime

If you witnessed this event or have CCTV footage can you please make contact with Ballina Police.

Topics:  assault ballina mobile phone theft northern rivers crime pizza store

Lismore Northern Star
