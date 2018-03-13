Man hands over ID, but then flees from police

A man is yet to be charged in relation to a pursuit in the Nimbin area this morning.

A MAN is yet to be charged after an alleged police pursuit on the Northern Rivers this morning.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Richmond Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the Nimbin area about 8am.

Snr Const Henderson said the driver presented officers with his licence, before allegedly returning a positive roadside drug test.

He then "left the scene at speed”, Snr Const Henderson said.

Police began a pursuit, but they quickly terminated it because they had the driver's full details.

No charges have been laid yet in relation to the incident.