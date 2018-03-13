Man hands over ID, but then flees from police
A MAN is yet to be charged after an alleged police pursuit on the Northern Rivers this morning.
Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said Richmond Highway Patrol officers stopped a vehicle in the Nimbin area about 8am.
Snr Const Henderson said the driver presented officers with his licence, before allegedly returning a positive roadside drug test.
He then "left the scene at speed”, Snr Const Henderson said.
Police began a pursuit, but they quickly terminated it because they had the driver's full details.
No charges have been laid yet in relation to the incident.