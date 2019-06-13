Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man ‘groped women’ in shopping centre

by Sarah Matthews
13th Jun 2019 7:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A young man has been charged with a string of indecent assaults of women at a major Brisbane shopping centre.

Police will allege the 25-year-old man groped and performed other indecent acts on five separate women, aged between 21 and 32, in various stores at Chermside Shopping Centre.

The Griffin man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault and is due to appear in court on July 1.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a man acting suspiciously on that day or who were assaulted themselves to contact them.

More Stories

Show More
crime groping

Top Stories

    Man refused bail over stolen rifle and service medals

    premium_icon Man refused bail over stolen rifle and service medals

    Crime "WE BELIEVE that (the thefts) were connected with the illegal drug industry where firearms are swapped for drugs and money.”

    Heartbreak over decision to close long-running supermarket

    premium_icon Heartbreak over decision to close long-running supermarket

    Business End of an era in Lismore as grocery business prepares to shut

    Police search near creek for missing backpacker

    Police search near creek for missing backpacker

    Crime Sniffer dog will also be called in as police use all resources