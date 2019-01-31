Menu
A man's accused of going on a rampage through Lismore and damaging cars.
Crime

Man goes on rampage through Lismore CBD

31st Jan 2019 4:38 PM
A MAN will face court after an alleged rampage through Lismore.

Police will allege a 28-year-old Lismore man damaged four parked cars with a metal pole in Lismore about 12.45pm today.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said the man also caused other damage in the town.

"He has also kicked over pots outside a motel, thrown a rock at a glass door of a licensed premises and damaged the door of a local business,” he said.

"Police placed the man under arrest and conveyed him to Lismore Police Station.”

The man was charged with six counts of destroying property, affray and being armed with intend.

He was refused bail to face Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

If you had property damaged, email 37244@police.nsw.gov.au and quote police reference E 70241148.

