Man glassed with schooner after fight in pub's pokie room

A MAN has been taken to hospital after he was glassed at a pub on the North Coast.

Police said they were investigating the assault, which happened about 7pm last night at a hotel in Marine Pde, Kingscliff.

A 22-year-old man was in the gaming room at the pub with friends when he was approached by a woman.

The woman began to argue with the man and he tried to move away.

The woman, who is not believed to be known to the man, continued to follow him and the argument continued.

Another man intervened and assaulted the 22-year-old man was a glass schooner.

He was taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital in a stable condition, suffering facial injuries.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District have commenced an investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have information about this incident, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.