Man found with serious head injury

A MAN in his 30s has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serious head injury, after being found at River Street Ballina in the early hours of this morning.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at 2am Sunday morning.

"We treated a man with a head injury," she said.

"He was taken by road in the first instance to Lismore base hospital."

"But then was transferred by helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital."

More to come.

