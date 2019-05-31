Man found with pistol after alleged break and enter

A 24-YEAR-old man has been charged with possessing a firearm after he was stopped by police following an alleged break and enter.

Richmond Police District officers started their investigations into a break and enter at a home on Windsor Avenue, Casino, where a Toyota Camry and various items were allegedly stolen on May 30.

About 11.30am, police were called to a Casino business after reports of a shoplifting.

Following inquiries, officers stopped a Subaru in Casino and spoke with its male driver and female passenger.

Upon searching the vehicle, police located a concealed silver and black replica pistol, a substance believed to be methylamphetamine, and cash.

The man was taken to Casino Police Station where he was charged with possess unregistered firearm-pistol, possess prohibited drug, break and enter house, deal with property proceeds of crime, and possess housebreaking implements.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on May 31.

Inquiries continue to locate the stolen blue 2014-model Toyota Camry, NSW registration DPZ48G.