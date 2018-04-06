Man found with ice hidden inside deodorant can

A MAN was found with ice concealed in the lid of a deodorant can when police searched his car.

Police allege at 11:10pm they stopped a car on Canterbury Street Casino, when the driver, a 36 year old Casino man, gave police cause to search his vehicle.

Inside the lid of a deodorant can police located a resealable bag which contained methylamphetamine, they also located a glass pipe and scales.

The 36 year old was charged with one count of possessing a prohibited drug and will appear in Casino Local court in May. #CasinoNSWcrime