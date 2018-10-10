Man found suffering hypothermia, fractures after search

AN ELDERLY man has been located after a multi-agency search this morning.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Myrtle Creek area about 7.15am to assist in the search for the 84-year-old.

A co-ordinated air and ground search saw the man found beside his quad bike.

He had suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia after spending the night exposed to the elements.

He was flown to Lismore Hospital for for treatment.