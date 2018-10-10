Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Man found suffering hypothermia, fractures after search

Liana Turner
by
10th Oct 2018 9:15 AM

AN ELDERLY man has been located after a multi-agency search this morning.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Myrtle Creek area about 7.15am to assist in the search for the 84-year-old.

A co-ordinated air and ground search saw the man found beside his quad bike.

He had suffered bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia after spending the night exposed to the elements.

He was flown to Lismore Hospital for for treatment.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to reports of a missing 84-year-old old man in the Myrtle Creek area. He was found beside his quad bike suffering bruising, possible fractures and hypothermia.
missing man rappville richmond police district westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

    Woman scales hospital scaffolding to 8th floor

    News IT'S also alleged she kicked a nurse, punched a police officer and threatened to cut his throat, then said she would blow up the Lismore Police Station.

    Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    premium_icon Up to 30 local jobs lost as firm goes into administration

    Business Some workers owed three weeks' wages in "disgraceful" situation

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Storms, more than 90mm of rain forecast

    Weather More rain is on the radar for the Northern Rivers

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    Worker suspended after complaint about manager: Union

    News Union says hospital worker had lodged bullying complaint

    Local Partners