A man found on the side of a road in Logan with severe wounds has been taken to a Brisbane hospital.
Crime

Man found on roadside after suspected stabbing

by Gerard Cockburn
26th Apr 2019 8:44 AM
A man has been found on the side of a road in Logan with severe head, neck and chest wounds.

The man, who was found at the intersection of Defiance and North roads at Woodridge, is in a critical condition.

Emergency services responded to the incident at 5.04am and police are speaking to a man about the incident.

Queensland Police are yet to confirm the cause of the incident.

Paramedics have transported the man to the Princess Alexandra hospital.

Police have closed the road to the public and have established a crime scene.

crime emergency services logan stabbing

