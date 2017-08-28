Man dies after go-kart crash

A crime scene was established at the scene of the death of a man after a go-kart crash.

Update 2.05pm: POLICE say the death of a man after a go-kart crash in a residential area is not suspicious.

Officers from the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command concluded their investigations at Scenic Dr about 10.30am.

Inspector Bobbie Cullen said police arrived on scene shortly after a passer-by made the triple zero call upon discovering the 34-year-old Bilambil Heights man about 6am.

She said the man was last seen about 8pm last night.

Officers have spoken to the man's family, friends and neighbours to piece together the events leading to the fatal crash.



The Crash Investigation Unit have attended the scene attended.

It is understood their inquiries are continuing.

A brief will be prepared for the Coroner.

