Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A body was found in a townhouse destroyed by fire at Mount Druitt. Picture: Bill Hearne
A body was found in a townhouse destroyed by fire at Mount Druitt. Picture: Bill Hearne
Breaking

Man found dead after fire engulfs home

by Georgia Clark
2nd Oct 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man's body has been found inside a crumbling Mount Druitt townhouse after a blaze tore through the building overnight.

Firefighters were called to O'Brien St just about 1am and extinguished the fire after it spread to the building's roof and destroyed the home.

The body is yet to be identified. Picture: Bill Hearne
The body is yet to be identified. Picture: Bill Hearne

The grim discovery of a body was then made inside the house and is yet to be formally identified.

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating what sparked the fire.

The fire spread to the roof of the house. Picture: Bill Hearne
The fire spread to the roof of the house. Picture: Bill Hearne

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

fatal fire house fire sydney

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which council spends the most on roads per capita?

    News "FIX our roads” -- it's a common complaint on the Northern Rivers. But how many kilometres do our councils have to look after, and how much do they spend?

    Treasures to be found at ultimate man cave sale

    premium_icon Treasures to be found at ultimate man cave sale

    News Massive collection of Australiana memorabilia to go under the hammer

    175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    premium_icon 175 lots proposed for controversial development site

    News A development application for the Evans Head site has been lodged

    UNDER CONTROL: Drake fire has now burnt more than 73,000ha

    premium_icon UNDER CONTROL: Drake fire has now burnt more than 73,000ha

    News RFS urges people to remain alert as hotter condtions expected