A man has died following a fire on the balcony of an apartment block this afternoon.
Crime

Man found dead after balcony fire

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
28th May 2020 7:09 PM
A man has died following a fire at a unit block in Sydney's west this afternoon.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment complex on Lethbridge St, Penrith about 2.45pm on Thursday following reports of a fire on the balcony of a home.

The fire was extinguished before firefighting crews arrived and the body of a man, suffering burns, was discovered on the balcony, according to a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman.

The man is yet to be identified but is understood to be an elderly resident of the apartment.

No one else was injured during the blaze and no other homes or buildings nearby were damaged.
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as Man found dead after balcony fire

