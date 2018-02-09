Menu
Man forces way into home and threatens residents

Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News
Tweed Heads Police. Photo: John Gass / Tweed Daily News John Gass

A 30-YEAR-old Lismore man has been arrested after not realising he wasn't welcome.

Police will allege that at 7.30pm on Thursday the man visited a home of two people known to him on Dibbs Street.

He was refused entry.

He then forced a door open and began threatening the residents of the house violently.

He managed to get his hands on a broom to smash a large glass panel.

Police attended the 30 year old's home soon after and placed him under arrest.

At Lismore Police station he was charged with aggravated break and enter, intimidation and destroying property.

He has been refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

