Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident.
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
News

Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

Liana Turner
by
22nd Oct 2018 4:37 PM

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being flung from his vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Terrace Rd at Terrace Creek, east of Grevillia, just before 2pm.

It's understood the man's vehicle rolled and his seatbelt snapped, before the man was ejected from the vehicle and down an embankment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in "a lot of pain" and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the 4WD rolled "a number of times". 

"(The patient was) stabilised by clinical team and paramedics before being flown to Lismore suffering pelvic and chest injuries," the statement said. 

northern rivers crash northern rivers roads northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    premium_icon WATCH: Controversy over sudden closure of Lismore pub

    Business AWARD winning hotel locked by landlord after a dispute over back rent.

    • 22nd Oct 2018 3:49 PM
    'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    premium_icon 'Shock, relief' after Universal Medicine defamation trial

    News Lawyer says his client has been "totally vindicated"

    Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    premium_icon Highway murder trial: Woman says car was 'possessed'

    Crime Her car was seen weaving in and out of traffic at 180 to 200km/h

    Crews called to Bruxner Highway crash

    Crews called to Bruxner Highway crash

    Breaking Emergency services have left the scene of the incident

    • 22nd Oct 2018 4:45 PM

    Local Partners