Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
News

Rider in critical condition after motorbike crash

Liana Boss
29th Nov 2020 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN was flown to a Queensland hospital in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service said in a statement it was tasked to the scene, at Blue Knob near Nimbin, shortly before 5pm.

A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.
A man was flown in a critical condition to Gold Coast University Hospital after a motorbike crash at Blue Knob, near Nimbin, on Saturday afternoon.

Initial reports were of a serious motorbike crash where the rider had suffered serious injuries.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 30-year-old man at the scene.

In its statement, the helicopter service said the man had come off his bike after he collided with a rock wall and was "thrown some distance".

He was placed in a medically-induced coma and flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with multiple injuries, and in a critical condition.

blue knob gold coast university hospital motorbike crash nimbin northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crack fire team on standy to protect life and property

        Premium Content Crack fire team on standy to protect life and property

        News AS THE mercury is predicted to rise over 40C, a team of experienced remote firefighters is ready to go.

        Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        Premium Content Northern Rivers’ towns set to hit low 40s this weekend

        News A potentially dangerous heatwave is set to roll across the region

        Warning of hazardous marine conditions for the weekend

        Premium Content Warning of hazardous marine conditions for the weekend

        News The forecast heatwave was expected to attract many boaters

        Region’s ‘shining star’ idea to plan natural burial ground

        Premium Content Region’s ‘shining star’ idea to plan natural burial ground

        News The vision could transform “an unused, unloved piece of land”.