Man flown to hospital after serious assault at South Lismore

POLICE are investigating a serious assault at South Lismore which left a man in hospital.

About 2.30pm yesterday, police have been told two men entered a home on Phyllis Street, South Lismore armed with an implement.

A short time later, a 35-year-old man ran from the home and was repeatedly hit by the two men.

Bystanders came to the aid of the 35-year-old as the pair fled the scene in a white Holden Commodore sedan.

The man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

It's understood he's suffered head injuries, several fractures and a number of other injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area at that time, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage around that time to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.