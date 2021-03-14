Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
One man has been flown to hospital with serious facial injuries and another man has been charged after an alleged glassing at a Northern Rivers pub.
One man has been flown to hospital with serious facial injuries and another man has been charged after an alleged glassing at a Northern Rivers pub.
News

Man flown to hospital after pub fight, glassing

Rebecca Lollback
14th Mar 2021 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged over an alleged glassing on the North Coast.

About 11pm on Friday, March 12, emergency services were called to a licenced premise in South Murwillumbah where they found a man with lacerations to his head.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and were told the man had been involved in an argument with another patron before he was struck over the head with a glass.

The 39-year-old was taken to Murwillumbah Hospital before being flown to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious facial injuries.

A crime scene was established at the hotel, and an investigation into the incident was commenced.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with wound person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The local man was refused bail and appeared before Tweed Heads Bail Court on Saturday, March 13, where he was given bail to reappear at the same court on May 10.

glassing murwillumbah northern rivers crime tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PITCH PERFECT: Soccer recovers 1000 ‘lost’ players’ in 2021

        Premium Content PITCH PERFECT: Soccer recovers 1000 ‘lost’ players’ in 2021

        Sport Football Far North Coast said most ofthe 1,000 players who left the pitch in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns are back for 2021.

        ‘We can’t just bend the rules’: council rejects glamping DA

        Premium Content ‘We can’t just bend the rules’: council rejects glamping DA

        News The council was told the hinterland wedding venue was operating for 10 years...

        BOM: Widespread thunderstorms could lead to flooding

        Premium Content BOM: Widespread thunderstorms could lead to flooding

        News Umbrellas and gumboots not sunhats and flip-flops are the recommended attire by the...

        Rams are ready to rumble in 9s

        Premium Content Rams are ready to rumble in 9s

        Sport Lismore team “a good mix of youth and experience,” for pre-season Burleigh 9s...