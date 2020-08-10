Menu
Police inquiries regarding the incident continue. Photo: Rob Wright
Man flown to hospital after car collided with barrier near Casino

Javier Encalada
10th Aug 2020 12:29 PM
A 22-year-old man was flown to hospital after the car he was driving hit a concrete barrier near Casino on Sunday.

About 9.40am on Sunday, a white Holden Commodore was travelling east along Ellangowan Road, about 7km from the Ryans Road intersection, when the vehicle collided with a concrete barrier and flipped onto its roof, NSW Police confirmed.

Passing motorists stopped to render assistance and called emergency services.

Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived a short time later, before the driver – a 22-year-old man – was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

