Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter. Source: Surf Life Saving Australia
News

Man flown to hospital after being struck by falling tree

Alison Paterson
26th Jan 2021 4:21 PM
A man cutting down a tree has suffered significant foot injuries after the tree crushed his leg.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by New South Wales Ambulance to attend to a man whose leg was badly crushed by a falling tree on a property at Rocky River west of Uralla at 12.30pm on Tuesday.

According to Ambulance NSW, one road crew was also called to attend along with the Helicopter crew.

The injured man, 59, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics who were notified shortly after 12pm and arrived a few minutes before the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team.

The medical team helped to treat and stabilise the man for serious ankle injuries and fractures.

Ambulance NSW said the injured man has since been flown to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

ambulance nsw lismore base hospital northern rivers incident westpac life save rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

