Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
News

Man flown to hospital after being kicked in head by cow

15th Aug 2018 1:42 PM

A MAN was injured by a cow in one of two incidents the rescue helicopter has attended in the past day.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodenbong this morning.

There, a 55-year-old man was injured after being kicked in the head by a cow.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, the helicopter was also sent to Woodenbong after a single-car rollover.

They flew a female with internal injuries to the same hospital.

She was also in a stable condition.

gold coast university hospital northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Colour run a bright idea to support community

    premium_icon Colour run a bright idea to support community

    News St John's College Woodlawn will soon bring the colour run to Lismore

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Mayor's big plan to help struggling Lismore CBD

    Council News Money back to businesses, changes to rate structure

    Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    premium_icon Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    News Make sure you get your Aldi fix before next week

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Paramedics treat two people after crash at G'bah

    Breaking Both people were taken to Lismore Base Hospital

    Local Partners